Two consecutive explosions claim 3 lives, injure 8 in Balqa

AMMAN — Three people were killed and eight others were injured on Thursday in two consecutive explosions that took place in a deserted area in Wadi Al Azraq area of Balqa Governorate, 29km west of Amman.

Two security officers were among the victims, while the third was a citizen who was working in the area at the time of the first explosion, Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Jumana Ghunaimat announced on Thursday.

The first explosion was reported at 11:55am, Ghunaimat said, after which specialised security agencies responded immediately to the scene, where citizen Abdul Sattar Shurafa was found dead, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The second explosion took place as security personnel were investigating the scene, claiming the lives of Public Security Department officer 1st Lt. Ahmad Jaloudi and Staff Sgt. Musaab Shalabi from the General Intelligence Department, in addition to eight other security personnel, according to Ghunaimat.

The minister stressed that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Petra.

Health Minister Ghazi Zaben visited the injured later in the day and checked on their health at Al Hussein Medical Centre, while he instructed the ministry’s secretary general, Hikmat Abul Fool, to follow up on the cases received by Salt Public Hospital and supervise their transfer to the medical centre, according to Petra.