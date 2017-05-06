Two-day economic development conference to be held in Amman

By JT - May 06,2017 - Last updated at May 06,2017

AMMAN — A two-day conference on local economic development (LED) will be held in Amman under the title "Promoting Equitable Economic Growth and Expanding and Diversifying Employment Opportunities for All", according to a statement from the organisers.

To be held under the patronage of Prime Minister Hani Mulki on May 8 and 9, the event is organised by the Ministry of Interior and funded by the European Union Delegation.

The conference will focus on LED’s potential contribution to Jordan’s economic development objectives, including the stagnation of local economies' growth, the statement said.

Participants will consider the pre-requisites for LED’s effective promotion and provide a preliminary overview of the distribution of roles and responsibilities among national, local, private, public and external actors in LED promotion.

A number of national and international institutions are expected to attend the conference, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, the United Nations Development Programme, the European Union’s Promotion of Local Economic Development in Jordan project, Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation, and USAID’s Jordan Loan Guarantee Facility, as well as representatives of the agriculture, industry, tourism, telecommunication, information technology and other sectors.