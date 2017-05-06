You are here

Home » Local » Two-day economic development conference to be held in Amman

Two-day economic development conference to be held in Amman

By JT - May 06,2017 - Last updated at May 06,2017

AMMAN — A two-day conference on local economic development (LED) will be held in Amman under the title "Promoting Equitable Economic Growth and Expanding and Diversifying Employment Opportunities for All", according to a statement from the organisers.

To be held under the patronage of Prime Minister Hani Mulki on May 8 and 9, the event is organised by the Ministry of Interior and funded by the European Union Delegation.

The conference will focus on LED’s potential contribution to Jordan’s economic development objectives, including the stagnation of local economies' growth, the statement said. 

Participants will consider the pre-requisites for LED’s effective promotion and provide a preliminary overview of the distribution of roles and responsibilities among national, local, private, public and external actors in LED promotion.

A number of national and international institutions are expected to attend the conference, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, the United Nations Development Programme, the European Union’s Promotion of Local Economic Development in Jordan project, Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation, and USAID’s Jordan Loan Guarantee Facility, as well as representatives of the agriculture, industry, tourism, telecommunication, information technology and other sectors. 

up
1 user has voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
5 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Some deal for Syria, finally?

Saturday 06 May 2017

Cheating Britain out of Europe

May 06, 2017

New Hamas?

May 06, 2017

Where we must vaccinate

May 06, 2017

Maan — dangerous or just desperate?

May 04, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.