Two dead, 27 injured in weekend accidents — CDD

AMMAN — One man died and another person was injured on Saturday in a car crash in the Hummar area, the Civil Defence Department (CDD) said.

Balqa CDD teams took the injured man to Salt Public Hospital, where he was reported to be in fair condition, the CDD said in a statement.

On Friday, a man in his 40s died of electric shock while using a water pump in Amman, the CDD said on Saturday.

The man’s death was caused by an electrical short circuit in the water pump he was using at his home in Tabarbour, northeast Amman, a CDD officer told The Jordan Times.

The man fell into a coma and east Amman CDD personnel took him to Prince Hamzah Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival, said the officer, who preferred not to be named.

Also on Friday, 10 people were injured in a road accident involving three vehicles in Irbid, 80km north of Amman, the CDD said. They were listed in fair condition at Prince Rashid Hospital.

Seven people were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Jerash, 48km north of Amman, and taken to Princess Haya Military Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition, according to the CDD.

On Thursday, five people were injured in a road accident on the Zarqa Highway, said the CDD, adding that they were listed in fair condition at Prince Feisal Hospital.

The same day, four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision in Aqaba, 330km south of Amman, the CDD said. They were listed in fair condition at Prince Hashem Military Hospital.