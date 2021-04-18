Two missing foreign tourists in Barqash forest found

AMMAN — Two foreign tourists who went missing on Saturday in Barqash forest, in the north of the Kingdom, were found. The Koura District police found the two tourists, a French man and Swiss woman, who lost their way inside the forest.

Baker Kaabneh, Koura District administrator, said that police on Saturday afternoon received a communication that contact with two tourists was cut off as they entered Barqash forest, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that Preventive Security Department’s personnel found the missing tourists within two hours, noting that they are in good condition.