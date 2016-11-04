‘Two US instructors killed in shooting near military base’

AMMAN — At least two US flight instructors were killed in a shooting at the gate of the King Faisal Airbase in Jafer, Maan, on Friday while they were in a car about to enter the premises, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Petra said a third US instructor and a Jordanian non-commissioned officer were injured, adding that an investigation is under way.

Reuters quoted a US official as saying that the third US instructor died of his injuries.

"The service members were in vehicles approaching the gate of a Jordanian military training facility, where they came under small arms fire," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We are working with the Jordanian government to gather additional details about what happened."

In a statement released Friday, a spokesperson for the US embassy in Amman said more information will be reported “when available and appropriate”.

“We have received reports about a security incident involving US personnel. We are in contact with the appropriate Jordanian authorities, who have offered their full support,” the spokesperson added.