UAE calls for respecting Jordanian role in supervising holy sites of Aqsa

AMMAN — UAE's Minister of State Khalifa Marar on Saturday called for respecting the Jordanian role in supervising Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Marar also expressed the UAE's deep concern about the violence in the occupied East Jerusalem, expressing strong condemnation of the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and the displacement of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, which resulted in the injury of a number of civilians, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The UAE minister stressed the need for the Israeli authorities to shoulder their responsibility in accordance with the international law and provide the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians. He also called on Israelis to protect Palestinians' right to practice religious rituals and to stop any practices that violate the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque, according to Petra.