UJ study on Jordan situation forecasts positive outcome from early COVID-19 measures

Assistant Professor at the University of Jordan's Faculty of Medicine Mohammed Abu Faraj recently published a study on the state of the Kingdom and the measures taken in relation to COVID-19 (hoto courtesy of University of Jordan Faculty of Medicine website)

AMMAN — The Faculty of Medicine at the University of Jordan recently released a study on the state of the Kingdom and the measures taken in relation to COVID-19.

Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Medicine Mohammed Abu Faraj published the study as an analysis of the measures taken by the government to battle the spread of the virus as well as to assess what is expected in the coming few weeks.

“Based on an investigation of the countries that preceded the Kingdom in the spread of the virus, we present this study to the decision-makers in our beloved Kingdom; may it be of benefit to the people and the country,” read the study.

Praising Jordan’s precautionary measures and citing them as “abiding by the World Health Organisation’s standards”, the study said that the government took proactive steps by escalating the measures, “especially after the declaration of the pandemic on March 11”.

However, Jordan’s testing strategy cannot yet be assessed, according to the study, since the number of cases is “still immature”, as it is still under 100.

“Healthcare policy-makers can assess how the disease is behaving or will behave in each country after the number of confirmed cases reach 100 plus,” it said.

According to the study, the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that more than 40 countries have reached that mark,with the amount of time taken for the number of cases to double linked to the steepness of curves.

“At the moment, the doubling time in Jordan is two days. The good news is that Jordan implemented strict measures long before other countries in a way that it may take longer to reach 100 cases [not yet reached],” said the study.

“This will reap benefits 14 days onwards,” it added.

The study advised that mass testing be conducted, but due to “high financial costs and limited resources”, the country can alternatively turn to confronting the virus by “following government orders and measures while raising awareness and solidarity”.