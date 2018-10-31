UK to host Jordan support meeting in February

AMMAN — The United Kingdom will host the London conference to support the economy and investment in Jordan on February 28, with the participation of the Group of Seven representatives, as well as leading international institutions in the field of finance and investment.

The aim of the London conference is to rally international community support to help put Jordan on a sustainable growth path and transition to an export-led economy, in addition to attracting international businesses and investors to explore the commercial opportunities in Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

His Majesty King Abdullah, in a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in September, expressed appreciation for British support for Jordan, as the UK plans to host the said conference next year to support Jordan’s economy and promote investment, a Royal Court statement said.