UK recognises COVID vaccines administered in Jordan — Foreign Ministry

AMMAN — The UK on Thursday announced recognising vaccines used by Jordan and including them on the list approved by the British health authorities as of Monday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said that the decision of the British authorities came as a result of intensive contacts carried out by the ministry in coordination with the Jordanian Ministry of Health, and through the Kingdom's embassy in London over the past two weeks.

By recognising vaccines used in Jordan, Jordanians who have received two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna will not need to quarantine themselves upon arrival in Britain.