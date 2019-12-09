UN deputy secretary general visits UNRWA installations, stresses ‘remarkable role’ of agency

AMMAN — The United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed visited a number of installations of UNRWA in Amman on Monday, accompanied by UNRWA Acting Commissioner-General Christian Saunders and Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan Mohammed Adar, according to an UNRWA statement.

The deputy secretary-general received information about the agency’s health programme and services to Palestine refugees during her visit to the Nuzha Health Centre in the north of Amman. Mohammed also received a briefing about the UNRWA education programme and met with staff and Palestine refugee students at the Nuzha Elementary Girls School, where she also engaged with a group of students representing the school parliament from that area, according to the statement.

“The role that UNRWA plays in ensuring that the protection and human development of Palestine refugees is a constant priority is remarkable,” she was quoted in the statement as saying.

“Quality health and education are key to any individual and societal well-being, and that is what I saw today in UNRWA facilities: Motivated staff and inspirational children who underscore that education remains a beacon of hope for Palestinian people,” she added.

Saunders expressed appreciation for the support that the agency receives from the Executive Office of the UN Secretary General for its mandate towards Palestine refugees.

“Today’s visit comes at a critical time when UNRWA is confronted with the worst financial crisis in its history. We know that we have an incredibly effective advocate in the deputy secretary-general and we highly value everything that Ms. Mohammed is doing to make sure that UNRWA receives the necessary funding so that our services to Palestine refugees continue uninterrupted,” he was quoted in the statement as saying.

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs, according to the statement.

As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.