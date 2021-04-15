UNESCO board unanimously adopts resolution on old Jerusalem, its walls

AMMAN — UNESCO Executive Board, during its 211th session, has unanimously adopted a resolution on old Jerusalem and its walls.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez on Wednesday said that adopting the resolution was the result of Jordanian diplomatic efforts, in cooperation with Palestinians and the Arab and Islamic groups in the organisation, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Fayez pointed out that the resolution stresses all aspects of the Jordanian stance on the old town of Jerusalem and its walls, including Islamic and Christian holy sites in the city.

He noted that the resolution reiterated considering all Israeli procedures aimed at changing the nature of the holy city and its legal status quo as null and void. The resolution calls on Israel to halt its illegal and unilateral procedures at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and in the old city and its walls.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the resolution also stresses the 19 board resolutions and the 10 resolutions of the World Heritage Committee on Jerusalem, which all expressed disappointment over Israel’s failure, as an occupation force, to stop excavation and tunnel works and all other illegal acts in East Jerusalem as stipulated by international law.

The resolution also called for speeding up procedures to appoint a permanent representative for the general directorate in the old town of Jerusalem to monitor all procedures under the jurisdiction of the organisation and send an interactive observation mission from UNESCO to Jerusalem to detect all violations perpetrated by Israel.