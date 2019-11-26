UNESCO praises easing of enrolment for refugee students

AMMAN — Jordan has taken “positive steps” to remove a key factor that used to exclude refugee children from the national educational system by allowing them to enrol in schools despite not holding a refugee service card, according to UNESCO.

The first regional edition of the UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report, titled "Migration, Displacement and Education: Building Bridges, Not Walls", recommended protecting the right of migrants and displaced persons in Arab countries to accessible education.

Integrating refugee children into national education systems and understanding their needs include “being accurate in historically presenting their cases of migration and displacement during the educational process”, stated the report.

In order to avoid “triggering unwanted emotions”, the report advised teachers to train and prepare for circumstances that require them to address “the children’s diversity and hardships”.

The report, which was launched at the World Innovation Summit for Education in Doha last Thursday, also called for "harnessing the potential of migrants and displaced people”.

“There is no doubt that Arab countries face a unique challenge in their quest for inclusive education, but despite the magnitude of this challenge, we cannot expect displaced children and youth to give up their right to education,” UNESCO Director of the Global Education Monitoring Report Manos Antoninis was quoted in the report as saying.

The report pointed out that one-third of the world's refugees come from Arab countries, 6.7 million of whom are from Syria alone, residing mostly in Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq.

Despite these countries being described as “hospitable”, 39 per cent of Syrian children are still out of school. In Jordan, around 36 per cent of Syrian children are not admitted into schools.

Refugees' lack of birth or school certificates is an obstacle for them to enrol in Lebanese schools, the report said, while in Jordan and Iraq, the removal of this requirement allows everyone to register.

Jordan’s elimination of the requirement and adoption of the two-shift school system were praised by Anotoninis as “immediate and realistic solutions”, although “needing further financial support to be able to provide the necessary means for teachers and children to participate in a fruitful learning experience”, the report said.