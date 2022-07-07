US embassy celebrates its Independence Day

Guests during an official reception hosted by US Ambassador to Jordan Henry T. Wooster at his residence on Wednesday in recognition of the US Independence Day (Photo courtesy of US embassy)

AMMAN — US Ambassador to Jordan Henry T. Wooster hosted an official reception on July 6 in recognition of the US Independence Day.

The event at the ambassador’s official residence marked the first large external event hosted by the US Embassy in the two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, according to an embassy statement.

In his welcoming remarks, the ambassador praised the US-Jordanian relationship as “a testament to the connections between Jordan and the United States” and observed that “our partnership is characterised by trust, respect and a shared outlook”.

“Together, we have created jobs, opportunities and security for our people. Together, we will find solutions to the challenges Jordan faces in water shortages and with its economy,” Wooster said.

Wooster used the occasion, which marks 246 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, to highlight the importance of including all citizens, especially women.

“As the American experience has demonstrated, when all people, especially women, have an opportunity to participate in the work of the nation, in the public or private sectors, the nation benefits. Our wealth grows in a literal sense, and our society matures in its development. It is in the national interest of any country to encourage women to engage in its political, social and economic spheres,” the ambassador said.