US proposal in line with Jordan’s stance — Momani
By JT - Dec 29,2016 - Last updated at Dec 29,2016
AMMAN — Jordan on Wednesday said the vision proposed by US Secretary of State John Kerry to resume the peace process between the Palestinians and the Israelis is in line with the Kingdom's stance on the issue.
Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the two-state solution, the halt of settlement building and establishing a Palestinian state are the basis of the Arab Peace Initiative that was launched in 2002 and supported by two-thirds of the world's countries.
Momani, who is also minister of state for media affairs, also cited the need to resolve the issues of Jerusalem and Palestinian refugees as key components of the Arab initiative.
He highlighted the world's mounting consensus on the Palestinian issue, proven by the latest UN resolution, which asserted the importance of committing to international legitimacy decisions and the rights of Palestinians to establish their own independent state.
Kerry on Wednesday laid parameters for a peace deal — two states within their pre-1967 frontiers and with a shared capital in Jerusalem, Agence France-Presse reported.
His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday held talks with US Secretary of State John Kerry that covered bilateral ties and the latest regional developments, with focus on the peace process and the Syrian crisis.
Jordan will remain at the forefront of advocates for the Palestinian cause, the Kingdom’s Permanent UN Representative Dina Kawar said late Tuesday.
