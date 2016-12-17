US transfers $470m grant to Treasury

AMMAN — The US government has transferred a $470 million grant to the Treasury as a direct support to state budget, it was announced Saturday.

The grant aims at supporting the Jordanian government's priorities in the fields of economic growth, education, health, water, democracy and governance, a statement by the Planning and International Cooperation Ministry said.

Planning Minister Imad Fakhoury expressed appreciation for the US’ continued support which, he said, will have a direct positive impact on the development process in the Kingdom, stressing that the aid indicates “the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries”.

For her part, US Ambassador in Amman Alice G. Wells said that the unprecedented value of this year’s grant reflects the US’ commitment to supporting Jordan, noting that the 60-year-old relations between Amman and Washington are based on partnership and joint efforts to address challenges that face the Kingdom.

The aid is part of four grants stipulated in agreements signed between the two sides in October 2016 in the presence of Prime Minister Hani Mulki, worth in total $786, 8million with additional $25 million allocated as concessional financing.

The Global Concessional Financing Facility was launched by the UN, the International Monetary Fund and the Islamic Development Bank last April upon a request from Jordan to lower the cost of borrowing for middle-income countries.

The US aid to Jordan has increased by $212 million in 2016 exceeding the agreed on economic assistance in the memorandum of understanding the two countries signed in February 2015 for the 2015-2017 aid programme.

The US economic and development aid programme to Jordan is one of the biggest in the world as the US has extended to the Kingdom $6.2 billion in assistance between 2005 and 2016.