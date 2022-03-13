USAID deputy administrator reaffirms longstanding partnership with Jordan

By JT - Mar 13,2022 - Last updated at Mar 13,2022

US Agency for International Development Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman poses for a group photo during a visit to Jordan (Photo courtesy of USAID)

AMMAN — US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman travelled to Jordan from March 9 to 12 where she reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between the countries.

Throughout her trip, Coleman witnessed USAID's humanitarian efforts and development assistance that address the urgent needs of Jordanians and refugees, said a statement from the agency.

In partnership with the Government of Jordan, these efforts “strengthen local capacity and Jordan’s development trajectory”, read the statement.

On March 9, Coleman met with US Ambassador to Jordan Henry T. Wooster and engaged with USAID Jordan and USAID Syria leadership.

She discussed the priorities, challenges and opportunities relating to water security, public sector reform, private sector-led economic growth and the leadership of women and youth in Jordan.

She also discussed the challenges that continue to threaten Syria’s stability and the effects of a prolonged humanitarian crisis that have left 80 per cent of Syrians food insecure.

Coleman concluded her day meeting with prominent Jordanian women political and civil society leaders on the obstacles and opportunities facing women in the country.

On March 10, Coleman, along with Wooster and USAID Jordan Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin, met with senior officials from the Jordanian government.

They emphasised the importance of the US-Jordan relationship and highlighted USAID’s priority to advance economic opportunities for women and youth throughout the Kingdom.

In addition to these meetings, the deputy administrator discussed the impact of USAID’s support for Jordan’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

She toured the Wild Jordan Nature Centre and spoke with the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature about the USAID-funded programme that supports the socioeconomic development of local communities.

Coleman also toured the Citadel archeological site, which was enhanced with USAID funding to increase the tourism industry in Amman.

In a visit to Kama, a USAID-funded women-owned business, the deputy administrator spoke with the founder, Jumana Jacir, and discussed challenges facing women who are engaged, or looking to engage, in Jordan’s economic sector.

On March 11, Coleman held discussions regarding Jordan’s water crisis and the impact on regional dynamics with Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammad Al Najjar.

Coleman visited the Al Addasya Diversion Weir and King Abdullah Canal to better understand Jordan’s water supply challenges and expressed USAID’s commitment to helping Jordan address the water security issues that face the region.

On the same day, Coleman visited a home for Syrian refugees, and met with refugee community representatives and their Jordanian neighbours to discuss the difficulties created by the ongoing Syrian conflict.

She commended the Jordanian government and people for their continued hospitality and support for Syrian refugees.