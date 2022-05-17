USAID mission director visits schools, education centres in Karak, Aqaba

By JT - May 17,2022 - Last updated at May 17,2022

USAID Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin, Minister of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research Wajih Owais and Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing Jamal Abu Eid during the inauguration of Al Thania School in Karak (Photo courtesy of USAID)

AMMAN — As part of her two-day visit to schools and educational centres in Karak and Aqaba, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony to inaugurate Al Thania School in Karak alongside the Minister of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research Wajih Owais and Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing Jamal Abu Eid.

Following the ceremony and a tour of the school, Carlin and both government officials participated in a listening session with students about the school’s anti-bullying campaign, according to a USAID statement.

After visiting Al Thania School in Karak, Carlin, Minister of Owais and Abu Eid visited the site where the Mu’ta Basic School for Boys is currently under construction.

While at the construction site, the group met with engineers working on the USAID-supported school construction projects as interns to enhance their technical skills.

Following the visit to Karak, Carlin drove to Aqaba and visited the Non Formal Education Centre at Al Rashdiya Primary School for Boys. This centre helps youth in Jordan who have dropped out of school earn a Grade 10 certificate recognised by the Ministry of Education.

At the centre, Carlin conversed with students about their experiences, achievements, and challenges they face.

The mission director’s visit to these schools highlighted the US government’s commitment to increasing access to high-quality education for all children, the statement said.