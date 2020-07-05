Usual summer weather forecast for July

For the last week of the July, ArabiaWeather forecast ‘no rainfall’ and temperatures equal or slightly above the annual average, especially in the eastern parts of the Kingdom (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — ArabiaWeather has published its forecast for the entire month of July, which shows regular summer weather with hot air masses at the beginning and end of the month.

In its forecasts, the weather company said that during the first week of July, no rainfall is expected and temperatures will be above average.

There is a "weak chance" of rainfall in the north of Jordan during the second week of July, it said.

A cold air mass is forecast to originate from the north of the European continent, extending to its centre and north Africa. At the same time, a warm front from the Arabian Peninsula will head towards the Levant, meaning that the region will witness a hot air mass, according to the company.

In the second week of the month, from July 8 to July 14, moderate air masses from north of the European continent will extend to the centre while a warm front will impact north Africa and parts of western Europe.

This will bring moderate weather conditions that will continue into the third week of the month (July 15 to July 21). No rainfall is expected during this time, and the Kingdom will again witness cooler nights, ArabiaWeather said.

For the last week of the month, ArabiaWeather forecast "no rainfall" and temperatures will remain the same or slightly above the annual average, especially in the eastern parts of the Kingdom.