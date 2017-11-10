Victims of Amman 2005 bombings remembered

You are here

By JT - Nov 10,2017 - Last updated at Nov 10,2017

AMMAN () — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday took to Twitter to commemorate the martyrs of Amman bombings as the country marks the tragic incident’s 12 anniversary.

His Majesty said the victims, as well as the service people who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their country, will never be forgotten.

"Martyrs of Amman bombings and all those who sacrificed for their homeland will always be alive in our hearts for what they offered for Jordan to stay strong and coherent by the will of its people,” His Majesty tweeted in Arabic.

A group of extremists perpetrated terrorist attacks on three hotels in Amman on November 9, 2005, killing 60 innocent people and injuring 200.

Using explosive belts, the terrorists targeted three hotels, first the hotel formerly known as Radisson SAS at 9:30 pm, followed by two other suicide bombings a few minutes later at the Hayatt Hotel and Days Inn. 

