Virtual event held to discuss Innovation Space programme

AMMAN — Orange Jordan together with the European Union (EU) hosted a virtual media roundtable on Wednesday to elaborate details of Innovation Space.

Innovation Space is a three-year project co-funded by EU’s “Innovation for Enterprise Growth and Jobs” programme, which gears towards supporting digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

The virtual event was mainly attended by Orange Jordan team, EU representatives and Ambassador to Jordan Maria Hadjitheodosiou, and media representatives.

Hadjitheodosiou said that “the project is existing and different”, noting that Jordan has the human capital to take advantage of the digital transformation to become a digital economy competitor at the international level.

Orange Jordan CEO Thierry Marigny during the event said that “Orange Jordan is passionate and committed to the innovation project”.

Marigny stressed the importance of the partnership with the EU, to create the Innovation Space project which “aims to expand digital literacy and innovation, as well as, support entrepreneurship”.

Speaking of the project’s objectives, Marigny noted that Orange Jordan would be establishing a space for promoting innovation and digital economy, whereas the current network of Orange Digital Centres would expand to reach 29 new locations across the Kingdom.

“As part of our strategy based on supporting digital inclusion, digital education and entrepreneurship, we always strive to expand our programmes at Orange Jordan,” the organisers said in a statement.

The agreement was signed with the EU with a view to improve the positive impact on society, increase the number of beneficiaries across Jordan, while enhancing their employability, as well as, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship, they said.

With funding worth 7.3 million euros from the EU, the project aims to increase opportunities for youth and women to work with digital innovation, enhance their active participation and create digital societies to encourage digital investment, thereby contributing to the economy, the statement said.