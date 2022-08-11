Water Ministry, USAID launch fellowship programme to support youth employment

AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation and the Jordan Water Governance Activity (WGA), a USAID-funded project, on Thursday launched the National Water Fellowship Programme (NWFP) on the occasion of International Youth Day.

During the launching ceremony, Minister of Water Mohammad Najjar said that the “advanced” programme aims to equip the water-related institutions and companies with qualified young staff members who will be engaged in advancing this sector and addressing existing challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The USAID-funded programme has witnessed the participation of 59 trainees so far, the minister said, noting that the four-year programme would allow the enrolment of 300 young people.

Sherry F. Carlin, director of the USAID mission in Jordan, said: “On International Youth Day, we all pledge to provide young people with opportunities, not only because they are the leaders of tomorrow, but also because they are the ambassadors of change.”