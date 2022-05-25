Wearing of face masks no longer mandatory — PM

By JT - May 25,2022 - Last updated at May 26,2022

AMMAN — Jordan will no longer enforce wearing of face masks in open and closed spaces.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Wednesday issued a circular waiving mandatory face masks requirement at open and closed spaces, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"Based on the provisions of article No.3 of Defence Order No.36 of 2022, I decided to issue the following circular:

Firstly, item No. 1 of Defence Order No.36 of 2022 shall be amended by abolishing the phrase (obliged to wear face masks) mentioned in the first paragraph).

Secondly, the fifth paragraph shall be abolished and replaced by 'entry to open and closed spaces will be granted without requiring wearing of masks'," the circular read.