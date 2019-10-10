WFP, DoS to develop data systems on food security

AMMAN — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) will be supporting the Department of Statistics (DoS) to improve data collection and analysis related to food security in Jordan, according to a WFP statement.

Under a new agreement signed on Wednesday, the WFP will provide equipment and technical training to DoS staff in data collection, storage and analysis, food security analysis, monitoring of food prices and the production of joint food security reports.

Developing the department’s capacities in these areas will support the government’s broader policy decisions by ensuring it has the information it needs to effectively plan, monitor and coordinate food security across the country, the statement said.

Director General of the DoS Qasim Zu’bi and WFP’s country director and representative in Jordan Sarah Gordon-Gibson hailed the new agreement, emphasising their commitment to implement it.