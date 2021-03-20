Winners of 2021 El Hassan Award for Scientific Excellence announced

AMMAN — The General Secretariat of the Higher Council for Science and Technology on Saturday announced the winners of the 2021 El Hassan Award for Scientific Excellence.

The first award was divided between the Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST), for the establishment of a pharmaceutical research centre, and the University of Petra, for establishing a laboratory animal research unit, according to a statement from the Higher Council for Science and Technology.

This year, all institutions of higher education were deemed eligible to be considered. The award committee received 36 applications from 14 higher education institutions.

The second award was divided between Al Hussein Bin Talal University, for the establishment of a labs platform, and JUST for the establishment of simulation labs at the Faculty of Nursing.

The third award was divided between Jadara University, for the development of an intelligent medical system for cervical cancer recognition and classification, and Zarqa University, for the development of three-dimensional stiffness roofing plates.

The announcement of this year’s winners marks the award’s 26th anniversary and is made on the occasion of HRH Prince Hassan’s 74th birthday.

In the statement, the Higher Council for Science and Technology said: “In the midst of such a challenging crisis for each of us as individuals, and collectively for our beloved nation, it is perhaps difficult to look ahead, to plan for the future, and to see hope on the horizon. Yet, hope is our greatest strength; hope for a brighter and fairer future for ourselves and our children.”

“It is with this at the forefront of our minds that we focus much thought and consideration on the next generation of innovators and creators. We commit to do all we can to help unlock talent for the good of all in our communities,” the organisers added, stressing the key role of education in the development of Jordan in a sustainable and equitable manner.

“This has long been the foundation of the vision of HRH Prince El Hassan Bin Talal, chairman of the Higher Council for Science and Technology. Today, as we struggle with the imbalances exposed and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, His Royal Highness’ belief in the urgency of upholding human dignity by providing equal opportunities for all our talented young people has never been more relevant. It is this vision that underpins the El Hassan Award for Scientific Excellence,” the statement said.

The El Hassan Award for Scientific Excellence was established to promote knowledge, learning, scientific research and training, with the aim of supporting education for sustainable and equitable development.

“His Royal Highness believes deeply that education should not only be a national priority but should also reach beyond both the classroom and the syllabus to incorporate the latest technological and communications developments. His Royal Highness believes that the education that our talented young people receive should also meet the challenges of rapid technological development around the world,” the statement said.