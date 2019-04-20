Winter weather returns with heavy rain forecast for today

AMMAN — Winter weather is making a strong comeback this week, with expected temperatures well-below their annual average for this time of the year, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

A cold air mass and a depression centred over Syria will begin affecting the country early today, according to the JMD, which said that temperatures will drop drastically.

“Temperatures on Sunday will be [between] 9-11°C below their annual average for this time of the year... Winter weather will prevail again this week as the combined impact of the cold air mass and the accompanying depression affecting the country this week, most notably today,” the head of the JMD’s weather forecast section, Raed Rafed Khattab, told The Jordan Times.

The weather today will be cold and cloudy, according to Khattab, who said that rain is expected in the northern and central parts of the country, in addition to parts of the southern and eastern regions.

“Rain will be heavy at times and accompanied by thunderstorms and hail,” Khattab highlighted.

Winds today will be north-westerly and brisk, with strong gusts reaching 50-70km/h.

The JMD issued weather-related warnings to the public, urging them to avoid low-lying areas where flash floods could form. In addition, the department warned motorists of slippery roads due to heavy downpours, poor road visibility and possible fog.

Daytime temperatures today will range between a high of 10℃ and a low of 3℃ at night in Amman, according to the JMD.

“Impacts of the combined weather conditions will start to subside tonight, when less rain and slower winds are forecast,” Khattab noted.

The meteorologist said that it was not unusual for Jordan to witness similar temperatures and conditions during April, adding that the country is sometimes affected by khamasini depressions during spring, an extension of Red Sea depressions and cold air masses.

Previous climate records indicate that the Kingdom witnessed similar weather conditions in April 2015, when heavy rain was recorded in different parts of the country and light snow fell in Amman, Ajloun, Shobak and other areas in the south.

“It is not rare for Jordan to witness such cold weather during April,” he noted.

A slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Monday, but the weather will remain cold and partly cloudy, with a chance of morning showers in the north. Temperatures will range between a high of 13℃ and a low of 4℃ at night in the capital.

A further rise in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, when the weather will be sunny and fair across the country and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. However, temperatures in Amman will remain below their annual average for this time of the year, reaching 17℃ during the day and 8℃ at night, according to the JMD.