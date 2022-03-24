Workshop on second national voluntary revision concludes

A specialised workshop to review the outcomes of the work group on the second national voluntary revision of Jordan, which will be discussed during the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in July, concluded on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — A specialised workshop to review the outcomes of the work group on the second national voluntary revision of Jordan, which will be discussed during the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in July, concluded on Thursday.

The annual forum brings together government and international organisation representatives in the Kingdom and civil society to follow up on the progress, successes and challenges in realising the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the global level, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to a Planning Ministry statement, cited by Petra, workshop participants discussed draft reports of the working group for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ministry Secretary General Marwan Rifai stressed that Jordan has been committed to implementing the agenda since its launch in 2015, despite challenges facing the Kingdom.

He reiterated that the government is continuing with the comprehensive reform approach to transform challenges into opportunities.

He added that these efforts match the main theme of the forum: “Building back better from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

Rifai also expressed the government’s appreciation for participants in the workshop representing national departments, and UN and international organisations.

Ghulam M. Isaczai, UN Acting Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Jordan, said that the voluntary national revision aims to speed up progress in achieving the SDGs to realise the joint agenda of the UN secretary general.