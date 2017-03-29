Daesh counter-attacks to defend north Syria stronghold

US-made armoured vehicles are seen on a road north of Raqqa in northern Syria on Monday. US-backed forces battled the Daesh group around a key Syrian town, after the capture of an airbase brought them closer to besieging the extremists in their stronghold Raqqa (AFP photo)

Tabaqa DAM, Syria — Clashes raged around a key northern Syrian town on Tuesday after the Daesh terror group launched a counter-attack to fend off a US-backed advance near the extremists’ stronghold Raqqa.

Backed by air power from the international coalition bombing Daesh, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are laying the groundwork for an assault on the heart of the extremists' so-called "caliphate".

A key part of the campaign is the battle for the Daesh-held town of Tabaqa on the Euphrates River, as well as the adjacent dam and military airport.

The SDF seized the Tabaqa airbase late Sunday and began moving north towards the town itself, but Daesh began pushing back on Tuesday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"The fighting is a result of Daesh launching a counter-offensive to exhaust the Syrian Democratic Forces around the Tabaqa military airport," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the observatory.

The SDF was working to "consolidate its positions" near the airport ahead of a final push for the town, he said.

Daesh launched the attack with a car bomb targeting SDF forces stationed near the airport, the alliance's media arm said.

Fierce clashes broke out but the SDF held back the attack and managed to seize some ammunition and rocket stores from Daesh, according to pictures published by the SDF.

SDF fighters are also bearing down on the Tabaqa Dam after capturing its northern entrance on Friday from Daesh militants.

The fight around the structure has been backed by forces from the US-led coalition, with American-made armoured vehicles bearing the markings of the US Marine Corps seen moving along a nearby road.

An AFP correspondent at the dam on Tuesday said it was generally quiet around the dam itself, despite the occasional Daesh-fired mortar that landed in SDF-controlled parts of the riverbank.

Planes could be heard above as SDF forces patrolled the northern entrance of the structure.

'Acceptable' water levels

On Tuesday, coalition forces could be seen standing near military vehicles less than two kilometres from the dam, their mortar rounds casually stacked nearby.

After a brief pause in fighting on Monday to allow technicians to enter the dam complex, SDF fighters resumed their operations around the structure, said spokeswoman Jihan Sheikh Ahmed.

"Daesh amassed its fighters and attacked our forces in the area, which forced us to respond and resume the operations to liberate the dam," she said.

Earlier this year, the United Nations raised concern about the prospect of damage to the dam in fighting, warning that water levels — which put pressure on the structure — were already high.

On Tuesday, technicians accompanied by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent could be seen examining the dam to assess whether water levels had risen in recent days.

"The explosions and the clashes are threatening the dam, and we ask for all sides to distance themselves from it," said Ismail Jassem, an engineer from the SDF-controlled Tishreen Dam in neighbouring Aleppo province.

"The water levels are acceptable now. We came to open up one of the gates to relieve the pressure," he told AFP.

Daesh has accused the US-led coalition of bringing the dam to near-collapse with its air strikes, and on Tuesday it said an American air raid killed top technicians at the dam.

"An American strike yesterday targeted the technical team at the Euphrates Dam, which killed the dam director, a technician, and an electrical engineer," the group said on its Amaq propaganda channel.

The SDF launched its offensive for Raqqa city in November, seizing around two thirds of the surrounding province, according to the Britain-based observatory.

At their closest point, the forces are just eight kilometres from Raqqa city, to the northeast. But they are mostly further away, between 18 and 29 kilometres from Raqqa.

The observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria, said Daesh had deployed around 900 fighters from Raqqa city to various fronts in the wider province.

"Fighting is raging on every front around the city of Raqqa, accompanied by non-stop air strikes," Abdel Rahman said.

Syria's conflict began with protests against President Bashar Al Assad in 2011 but has turned into a brutal war pitting government forces, extremists, rebels, and Kurds against each other.

UN-mediated talks between government and rebel representatives continued Tuesday in Geneva, aimed at bringing an end to the war that has killed 320,000 people.

The lead negotiator for the main opposition High Negotiations Committee, Mohamad Sabra, said in an interview late Monday that there could be "no real and viable political solution without the presence of the Americans."