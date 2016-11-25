Daesh truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims

Iraqi men react at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack n the city of Hilla south of Baghdad, Iraq, on Thursday (Reuters photo)

HILLA, Iraq — A suicide bombing claimed by the Daesh terror group killed at least 70 people, mainly Shiite pilgrims, south of Baghdad Thursday, as Iraqi forces battle to retake Mosul from the extremists.

The huge truck bomb blast ripped through a petrol station where buses packed with faithful returning from the Arbaeen commemoration in Karbala were parked, officials said.

Most of the victims were Iranians, the largest contingent of foreigners in the pilgrimage, which is one of the world's largest religious events and culminated on Monday.

The attack took place near a village called Shomali, about 120 kilometres southeast of Baghdad.

Daesh, which is fighting to defend its Mosul stronghold in northern Iraq, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Falah Al Radhi, head of the provincial security committee for Babylon, the province where the bombing happened, said several buses were targeted.

“A large truck exploded among them. It was a suicide attack,” he told AFP. “There are at least 70 dead, fewer than 10 are Iraqis, the rest are Iranians.”

Videos circulating on social media showed debris scattered over a large area along the main highway linking Baghdad to the main southern port city of Basra.

“There are completely charred corpses at the scene,” said Radhi, who added that at least 20 wounded were transferred to nearby hospitals.

The Joint Operations Command in Baghdad issued a statement saying the truck was packed with 500 litres of ammonium nitrate, a chemical compound used in many explosive devices.

Up to 20 million people visited Karbala, home to the mausoleum of Imam Hussein, for Arbaeen this year. According to the Iraqi authorities, around three million of them were Iranians.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, condemned the “brutal and inhumane” attack, the IRNA news agency said.

Iraq had deployed around 25,000 members of the security forces in and around the shrine city, which lies southwest of Baghdad, to protect the pilgrims from a feared IS attack.

The extremist group, which is losing ground in Mosul, has carried out a series of high-profile diversionary attacks since Iraqi forces launched a huge offensive against their northern stronghold last month.

Elite forces battled Daesh extremists in eastern Mosul Thursday, looking for fresh momentum in their five-week-old offensive to retake Iraq’s second city.

Maan Al Saadi, a commander with the Counterterrorism Service (CTS), told AFP on the front line in Mosul that his forces were fighting Daesh in the neighbourhood of Al Khadraa.

“They cannot flee. They have two choices — give up or die,” he said.

Over the past few days, Iraqi forces have cut off the main supply line running from Mosul to the western border with Syria, where Daesh still controls the city of Raqqa.

The US-led coalition also bombed bridges over the Tigris River that splits Mosul in two, reducing the ability to resupply the eastern front.

“The Iraqi advance on the south and southeast of the city has started to pick up some steam,” coalition spokesman Colonel John Dorrian said.

“It is extraordinarily tough fighting, just brutal, but there is an inevitability to it. The Iraqis are going to beat them,” he told AFP.