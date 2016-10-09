Fewer Russian strikes targeting Daesh — analyst

People, who fled from the Daesh terror group-controlled areas, ride a pick-up truck upon their arrival in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo governorate, Syria, on Friday (Reuters photo)

LONDON — The proportion of Russian air strikes in Syria targeting the Daesh terror group is falling, suggesting Moscow's priority is to help the Assad regime rather than to combat terrorism, according to analysis published on Sunday.

In the first quarter of 2016, 26 per cent of Russian air strikes in Syria targeted Daesh, according to the IHS Conflict Monitor.

That dipped to 22 per cent in the second quarter, and 17 per cent in the third quarter.

"Last September, President [Vladimir] Putin said it was Russia's mission to fight international terrorism and specifically the Islamic State [Daesh]," said Alex Kokcharov, principal Russia analyst at IHS Country Risk.

"Our data suggests that is not the case.

"Russia's priority is to provide military support to the Assad government and, most likely, transform the Syrian civil war from a multi-party conflict into a binary one between the Syrian government and terrorist groups like Daesh."

This had the effect of "undermining the case for providing international support to the opposition", he said.

Russia on Saturday vetoed a UN draft resolution demanding an end to the bombing of Aleppo, which has escalated since the Russian-backed Syrian army launched an offensive against rebels in the city last month.

IHS also confirmed that territory controlled by Daesh in Iraq and Syria continues to shrink, from about 68,300 square kilometres in July to about 65,500 square kilometres last week.