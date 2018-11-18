Four arrested in Iran sugar protests

By AFP - Nov 18,2018 - Last updated at Nov 18,2018

Iranian workers at the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Agro-Industrial Company, near the city of Shush, in Iran’s Khuzestan Province, hold strike to protest unpaid wages, on November 17 (Photo courtesy of the Centre for Human Rights in Iran)

TEHRAN — Four people were arrested in south-western Iran on Sunday as locals joined striking sugar workers in mounting protests over unpaid wages and alleged criminal activity by managers, the official IRNA news agency said.

Protests by workers from the Haft Tapeh sugar company in Shush, a city in Khuzestan province, have been building in recent days.

IRNA said locals had joined the demonstrations on Sunday, without giving numbers.

Those arrested included two local workers' representatives it added.

Iran has seen multiple strikes and protests in recent months over working conditions and unpaid wages in a range of sectors, including steel, education, mining and transport.

Haft Tapeh, which employs about 4,000 people, has been hit with multiple protests over mismanagement and alleged criminality since the firm was privatised in 2016.

The head of Iran's privatisation organisation Mir Ali Ashraf Pouri-Hosseini said on Sunday that several board members had been arrested "over forex issues and other ambiguities", according to the Hamshahri newspaper.

Haft Tapeh's managing director is "on the run", lawmaker Hossein Naghavi-Hosseini said following a meeting with the judiciary, according to IRNA.

There were reports the government was preparing to pay two months of delayed wages, but workers remained sceptical.

"For years we have repeatedly heard officials saying that our demands have been met but nothing has happened. We will continue our gatherings until it happens," an unnamed protester told the semi-official ILNA news agency.