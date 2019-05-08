France seeks Libya ceasefire; migrant centre struck

By Reuters - May 08,2019 - Last updated at May 08,2019

Migrants sit inside the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency in Tajora shelter centre after it was hit by a shrapnel from an air strike in Tripoli, Libya, on Wednesday (Reuters photo)

TRIPOLI/PARIS — France's President Emmanuel Macron called on Wednesday for a ceasefire in the month-long battle for Libya's capital Tripoli after fighting hit a migrant detention centre overnight.

With foreign powers aghast at the latest flare-up in a nation divided and chaotic since the 2011 toppling of Muammar Qadhafi, Macron met the internationally-recognised Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al Sarraj in Paris.

"Noting that there is no military solution to the Libyan conflict ... the proposal was put forward to delimit a ceasefire line, under international supervision", Macron's office said in a statement afterwards, also backing a UN peace plan and elections.

France has in the past been supportive of eastern Libyan forces commander Khalifa Haftar, who launched an assault on Sarraj's Tripoli base in early April under the banner of combatting terrorism and restoring order.

With Haftar's troops bogged down in southern outskirts, fighting has been raging though the night but slowing in the day as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan began this week.

Overnight, there was shelling on a camp of pro-Sarraj fighters, witnesses said. Shrapnel struck the roof of a nearby migrants' detention centre in the eastern suburb of Tajoura.

Though nobody was wounded at the centre, frightened migrants, who had come mainly from Sub-Saharan African nations hoping to reach Europe by sea, pleaded for rescue.

"We have almost lose hope in our life," one migrant at the centre told Reuters, declining to give his name. "You know Libya for now is not safe. War here is too much. Please, we need help."

Hundreds dead and injured

The Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) charity said a hole was blown open in a hangar housing women, nearly hitting one infant. "How many more lives must be threatened before these vulnerable people are evacuated out of #Libya?" it Tweeted.

The fighting has killed 443 people and injured another 2,110, with tens of thousands also forced out of their homes, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The conflict has threatened to disrupt OPEC member Libya's oil shipments, fuel migration to Europe, and encourage extremists to exploit the power vacuum as the parallel administrations in east and west face off against each other.

It has also frozen a United Nations' peace plan for Libya, and exposed divisions in Europe and the Gulf.

Haftar, a former general in Qadhafi's army who later turned against him, enjoys the backing of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. He also received military support from France which helped him take over the eastern city of Benghazi in 2017.

France has denied it supports the Tripoli offensive, but has echoed Haftar's rhetoric in saying terrorists need to be fought.

Sarraj, whose supporters say Haftar is a would-be dictator in the same mould as Qadhafi, met Macron after also visiting Germany and Italy.