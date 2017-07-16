You are here
French FM in Kuwait for Gulf crisis talks
By AFP - Jul 16,2017 - Last updated at Jul 16,2017
A photo provided by the Kuwaiti news agency KUNA on Sunday shows the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah (right) meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City on Sunday (AFP photo)
KUWAIT CITY — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian held talks with top officials in Kuwait on Sunday in a bid to bolster the emirate's attempts to mediate in the Gulf crisis.
Le Drian met with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah and Kuwait's foreign minister, state news agency KUNA said, for talks on a regional rift which has seen Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain sever all ties with Qatar.
Le Drian, who is due in the United Arab Emirates Sunday night, stopped in Qatar and Saudi Arabia at the start of his two-day Gulf tour on Saturday.
The French foreign minister has supported Kuwait as a mediator in the Gulf crisis, which he said should be resolved "by the Gulf countries themselves".
"France does not want to substitute the mediator," Le Drian said in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. "It wants to be a facilitator by joining efforts of other countries".
Le Drian's visit comes after a four-day mediation mission by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, which ended on Thursday with no announcement of progress towards defusing mounting tensions in the Gulf.
Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed sanctions on Doha on June 5, including closing its only land border, denying Qatar access to their airspace and ordering their citizens back from the emirate.
The four Arab states accuse Qatar of ties to Iran and of funding extremist groups. Qatar has denied the accusations.
The Gulf crisis is the worst to hit the region since the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council in 1981.
