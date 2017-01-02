In Iraq, Hollande says Daesh battle prevents attacks at home

French President Francois Hollande and Massoud Barzani (right), president of the Iraqi self-ruled Kurdish region, point towards a Daesh-held territory as they visit a military outpost on the outskirts of Mosul, outside the Kurdish city of Erbil, Iraq, on Monday (AP photo)

ERBIL, Iraq — Western support for military action against the Daesh terror group is key to preventing attacks at home, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday in Iraq, where yet another bombing killed dozens.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden car on a square in Baghdad’s Sadr City neighbourhood, killing at least 32 people in the latest attack on the Iraqi capital claimed by Daesh.

France, one of the most active members of the US-led coalition fighting the Sunni extremist group, is particularly concerned over the return of a large contingent of French extremists from Syria and Iraq.

“Taking action against terrorism here in Iraq is also preventing acts of terrorism on our own soil,” Hollande said at a base where French soldiers have been training elite Iraqi forces.

Hollande, the only major Western head of state to have visited Baghdad since the coalition was set up in 2014, stressed that supporting Iraq was one of the surest ways of securing Europe.

Of European countries targeted by terror attacks claimed or inspired by Daesh, France has been the worst hit, but attacks have also been carried out in Belgium and Germany.

Besides the defeated extremists who are expected to return to Europe in the coming months, radicalised children who grew up in the “caliphate” Daesh proclaimed in 2014 are also seen as ticking bombs.

“We will have to deal with the issue of the return of foreign fighters... who committed crimes, who brought their families with them, including in some cases very young children,” Hollande said.

Since it joined the United States in the coalition in September 2014, France says its warplanes have conducted 5,700 sorties, around 1,000 strikes and destroyed more than 1,700 targets.

France has 500 soldiers training and advising elite Iraqi forces and CAESAR artillery vehicles stationed south of Mosul to provide support for ongoing operations to retake the city.

Australia, Britain and Italy are also part of the 60-member coalition supporting Iraq’s efforts against Daesh.

Hollande said the recapture of Mosul, Iraq’s second city and the extremists’ last major bastion in the country, was a matter of weeks but warned efforts should then focus on Raqqa in Syria.

“If Daesh is eradicated in Iraq but remains in Syria, we know full well that acts will be carried out here in the Middle East but also on our own soil in France, in Europe,” said Hollande.

He met Iraqi President Fuad Masum, a Kurd, and Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi, from the largest Shiite political bloc, and called for reconciliation and unity after Daesh is defeated.

He then flew to the northern city of Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, where he met local leader Massud Barzani.

Hollande began his trip with a visit to a base near Baghdad where French forces are training Iraq’s elite Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), the force that has spearheaded most major anti-Daesh operations in Iraq since 2014.

It was CTS that first breached the city limits of Mosul late last year in an effort to retake it from Daesh.

But the going has been tough for Iraqi forces, partly because hundreds of thousands of civilians have remained in the city, slowing their advance.

Abadi had promised his forces would rid the country of Daesh by the end of 2016, but he said last week that three more months would be needed to achieve that goal.

Some observers argue the new timeline remains ambitious, given the continued presence of Daesh militants in other parts of the country.

Hollande predicted Monday that 2017 would be a year of victories against terrorism but, while its “caliphate” appears doomed, Daesh still has the ability to sow chaos by attacking softer targets.