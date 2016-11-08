Iraqi investigators examine mass grave site near Mosul

A captured Daesh tank and shells are seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday (Reuters photo)

HAMAM AL ALIL, Iraq — Iraqi investigators carried out an initial examination on Tuesday of a mass grave site discovered in an area south of Mosul that was recently retaken from the Daesh terror group.

Iraqi security forces announced the discovery of the site in the Hamam Al Alil area the day before, after retaking it as part of the operation to recapture Mosul, the last Daesh-held Iraqi city.

A dirt barrier borders the site, where body parts and bones are visible among rubbish that has been dumped there.

Men in Iraqi security forces uniforms used ropes to pull two bodies, one of them headless, from the grave, and also removed a decapitated head, but they were later told to return them to their original locations.

The investigators, some of whom wore face masks because of the smell, took notes at the grave site.

“Today, the team conducted an initial examination,” said Mohammed Taher Al Tamimi, an official from an Iraqi Cabinet office that he said is coordinating and supporting efforts to investigate the site.

Tamimi described the killings at the site as a “massacre”, and said the victims had been blindfolded and had their hands and feet bound.

Some bodies were missing their heads, while those of others had been broken into pieces, he said.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said on Monday that 100 headless bodies had been found in the Hamam Al Alil area — an assertion contradicted by Tamimi.

“From what we saw today, I believe that there are around 25 bodies visible. But this does not mean that this is the total number. We believe that there are very large numbers there,” Tamimi said.

Dhiyab Tareq, a 32-year-old from the area, said he had heard shots when Daesh carried out executions at the site.

“I was sitting close to the door and heard the gunshots,” Tareq said, adding that the following day [Daesh] members boasted about killing members of the security forces.

Captain Mahmud Ayil, a federal police media official, said the grave site was discovered after people provided information about its location.

“The units entered and found that they [Daesh] had rigged its outskirts” with explosives, Ayil said.

Another police officer said that the way into the site had been cleared of bombs but that there may be more on the edges of the site.

Another bomb-rigged mass grave was discovered in the Sinjar area west of Mosul last year.