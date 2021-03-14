Iraqi village in mourning after Daesh kills eight

Iraqi mourners carry a coffin at the funeral of eight people killed a day earlier in attacks claimed by the Daesh terror group, in Al Bou Dor village of the Salaheddin governorate north of the capital, on Saturday (AFP photo)

AL BOU DOR, Iraq — Hundreds of mourners attended funerals in a village north of Iraq's capital Saturday for eight people killed in attacks claimed by the Daesh terror group, an AFP reporter said.

The attacks took place on Friday and killed six members of the same family, including two women, along with a lawyer and a policeman.

Witnesses said men in military uniform had carried out the three attacks on the victims' homes in the village of Al Bou Dor.

The Iraqi military said it was a revenge attack ordered by a village resident who had been driven out by neighbours who accused him of being a Daesh member.

A Daesh statement said those targeted on Friday had been spying for Hashed Al Shaabi, a Shiite-led coalition force that played a key role in 2017 in ending the terrorists' control of swathes of Iraqi territory.

Iraq declared Daesh territorially defeated in December 2017 after a three-year fight aided by US-led coalition air strikes.

Daesh attacks in urban areas have since dramatically dropped, but Iraqi troops have continued to battle sleeper cells in the country's mountainous and desert areas.