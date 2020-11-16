Israel strikes Hamas positions

Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters take part in a military rally in Gaza City on Thursday 12, to mark the first anniversary of the killing of the group's commander Baha Abu Al Ata in a strike on his home in the Gaza Strip (AFP photo)

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories — Israeli forces said they struck Hamas positions on Sunday morning following an alleged rocket attack from the Gaza Strip overnight.

Two rockets reportedly were fired into southern Israel from Gaza late Saturday, although there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

Security sources in Gaza said there were a number of strikes overnight, including in Khan Younes, Rafah and Beit Hanoun, without reporting any casualties.

The strike from Gaza — which has not been claimed — comes days after the anniversary of the assassination of senior Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu Al Ata, killed in a strike on his home in Gaza City on November 12 last year.

Ahead of the anniversary, the IDF was reportedly on high alert within the Gaza Strip, where roughly 2 million Palestinians live.

Sources close to Hamas indicated officials from the movement were expected in Cairo later Sunday.