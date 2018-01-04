You are here

Israeli jets hit Gaza site after alleged rocket fire

By AFP - Jan 04,2018 - Last updated at Jan 04,2018

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM —  Israeli air strikes targeted a site in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to rocket allegedly fired from the Palestinian enclave, with no injuries reported, the military and Gazan security sources said on Thursday.

"In response to the projectiles fired at southern Israeli communities throughout yesterday from the Gaza Strip, IAF [Israeli Air Force] fighter jets targeted a significant terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip," Israeli forces said in a statement, without providing further details on what was hit.

Security sources in Gaza said empty land was targeted east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, causing no injuries.

Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired at least 20 rockets or mortar rounds at Israel since US President Donald Trump's controversial December 6 recognition of occupied Jerusalem as the country's capital, at least six of which have been intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system.

