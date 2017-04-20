Lebanon's Hizbollah says Israel boosting border defences

A photo taken from Naqoura city of Lebanon shows a Hizbollah senior official briefing the press members as construction works are being conducted by Israeli forces along the Israel-Lebanon border, on Thursday (Anadolu Agency photo)

NAQOURA, Lebanon — Lebanon's Hizbollah sought on Thursday to show that Israel is building up defences in anticipation of another conflict, after a string of statements from Israeli officials warning of a potential confrontation.

The powerful Shiite group, which fought a devastating war with the Jewish state in 2006, brought dozens of journalists on a rare and highly-choreographed trip to the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel.

"This tour is to show the defensive measures that the enemy is taking," said Hizbollah Spokesman Mohamed Afif, on a hilltop along the so-called Blue Line.

A military commander identified as Haj Imad, dressed in digital camouflage and sunglasses, said the Israeli army was erecting earth berms up to 10 metres high, as well as reinforcing a military position near the Israeli border town of Hanita.

"Because their position is directly by the border and the enemy fears that the resistance will advance on it, they have constructed a cliff and additional earth berms and put up concrete blocks," he said.

"The Israeli enemy is undertaking these fortifications and building these obstacles in fear of an advance" by Hizbollah, he said.

As he spoke, an Israeli military patrol of two armoured cars and a white bus wended their way along a road behind a fence, as two yellow bulldozers moved earth nearby.

There has been rising speculation about the possibility of a new war between Israel and Hizbollah, a powerful Lebanese paramilitary organisation, more than a decade after their last direct confrontation.

The 34-day conflict in 2006 led to the deaths of 1,200 people in Lebanon, mainly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

Israel's army chief warned recently that in a "future war, there will be a clear address: the state of Lebanon and the terror groups operating in its territory and under its authority".

There have been periodic skirmishes along the UN-monitored demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon, longtime adversaries which are technically still at war with each other.

'We don't fear war'

Israel withdrew its forces from southern Lebanon in 2000, after a 22-year occupation.

Thursday's tour sought to paint Israel as afraid of a new conflict, while depicting Hizbollah as ready for war despite having committed thousands of its fighters to bolstering Syria's President Bashar Assad.

Journalists were taken from the southern Lebanese town of Naqura, with Hizbollah fighters in full military regalia stationed along the route alongside the group's yellow flag — despite an official ban on any armed paramilitary presence in southern Lebanon.

Faces smeared with black and green camouflage, they stood silently holding guns and RPG launchers.

On the demarcation line, officially patrolled by the Lebanese army and the UN peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL, there was little sign of tension.

The scents of wild thyme and yellow gorse mingled in the air, the landscape peaceful beyond the noise produced by the sudden scrum of visitors.

While eager to discuss the measures they say Israel has been taking, Hizbollah officials refused to be drawn on their own preparations for war, beyond insisting on their ability to fight if one comes.

Some analysts believe Hizbollah would be hard-pressed to fight on two fronts, Syria and Israel, but others note the group's combatants have also gained new experience during years of battle in the Syrian conflict.

"We don't talk about what the resistance will do," said Haj Imad.

"But we do not fear war, we don't hesitate to confront it. We yearn for it and we will confront it if it is imposed on us, and God willing we will win."

Despite the bellicose tone, Afif insisted that Hizbollah believes "the chances of war are remote".

"These defensive measures show that Israel is the one who is afraid the resistance and it is not the resistance that is afraid."