Mothers and fathers protest to support Sudan's anti-coup youth

Sudanese protesters rally against the October military coup which has led to scores of arrests, in the capital Khartoum, on Thursday (AFP photo)

KHARTOUM — A demonstration of "mothers and fathers" took to the streets of the Sudanese capital Khartoum Saturday to support the young anti-coup protesters who have for months rallied against the military.

"We are demonstrating today to tell our sons and daughters that they are not alone," Faiza Hussein, one of the protesters, told AFP.

She added that they are also calling on the authorities to "stop killing our children".

At least 83 people have been killed and thousands injured in unrest that has gripped the country since an October 25 military coup led by General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, according to independent medics.

"We are here to support the youth in their revolution, and to demand an end to the killings," said Hassan Ali, 63.

A United Nations expert on Thursday urged Sudanese forces to stop firing live ammunition and tear gas canisters at protesters.

"Firing live ammunition on the people is a huge violation against human rights," said UN expert Adama Dieng during a visit to Khartoum.

Sudanese authorities have said they arrested several police and soldiers who fired at demonstrators with Kalashnikov rifles, disobeying orders.

The October coup derailed a power-sharing agreement between the army and civilians negotiated following the 2019 ouster of Omar Al Bashir.