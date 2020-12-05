Palestinian teen killed in confrontations with Israeli forces

By AFP - Dec 05,2020 - Last updated at Dec 05,2020

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian teenager Ali Abu Alia during his funeral in the village of Mughayir near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Saturday (AFP photo)

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories — A Palestinian teenager was killed on Friday in confrontations with the Israeli forces on the sidelines of a protest in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Ali Ayman Nasr Abu Aliya, 13, “succumbed to his wounds after he was shot with live rounds in the stomach” during clashes north of Ramallah, the ministry said in a statement.

The youth was hit during a demonstration in the village of Mughayir and was transported in critical condition to a hospital in Ramallah, where he died, it said.

UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov said in a tweet he was “appalled by the killing”.

“Israel must swiftly and independently investigate this shocking and unacceptable incident,” he added.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said it would prosecute Israel at the International Criminal Court over the shooting “to ultimately hold Israeli war criminals to account”, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Authority condemned “the cold-blooded murder” describing it in a statement as “the latest episode in Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people”.

Mughayir Mayor Amin Abu Aliya, quoted by WAFA, said the Israeli forces had “violently dispersed” the protest against the establishment of an Israeli settlement in the area.

Four other people were wounded by Israeli forces fire, WAFA reported.

The army denied live rounds were used, but said it was “aware of reports regarding a number of injured rioters and a Palestinian casualty”.

The Palestinian village of Mughayir is located near several Israeli settlements and has been the site of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in the past.

It is also near the Ras Al Teen area, where Israel has threatened to demolish a school, a move condemned in early November by the European Union, which co-funded its construction.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

More than 450,000 Israelis live in settlements in the territory, home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.