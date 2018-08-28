You are here

Rouhani vows to defeat 'anti-Iranian' officials in the White House

By Reuters - Aug 28,2018

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria July 4, 2018 (Reuters photo)

LONDON- Iran will overcome newly reimposed US measures against Tehran, sanctions that will only serve to unify the nation, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.
In a speech broadcast live on state television, Rouhani said his government would overcome the economic challenges and show "the anti-Iranian officials in the White House" that the sanctions would fail.
"The economic problems are critical, but more important than that is that many people have lost their faith in the future of the Islamic Republic and are in doubt about its power," Rouhani said, while answering lawmakers' questions about his handling of the economy, amid rising prices and unemployment.
"We are not afraid of America or the economic problems," he said. "We will overcome the troubles."

