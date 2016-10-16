Suicide blast in Turkey near Syrian border kills 3, wound 9

Ambulances and security members attend the scene, near an explosion site after suicide bombers blew themselves up on Sunday during a police raid against suspected Daesh militants near the Syrian border, in Gaziantep, Turkey (AP photo)

ISTANBUL — A suicide bomber blew himself up on Sunday during a Turkish police raid against suspected Daesh terror group members near the Syrian border, killing three police officers and wounding nine other people, an official said.

In a separate explosion, a man suspected of being responsible for a Daesh suicide bomber cell in Gaziantep blew himself about 20 kilometres away in another district of the city, provincial governor Ali Yerlikaya said in a televised statement. No one else was killed or wounded in the second blast.

Earlier, police received a tip about a group of Daesh militants hiding in a house in the city's Sahinbey district and launched an operation to apprehend them. A militant blew himself up when he realised he couldn't escape. Three police officers were killed, while five police officers and four civilians were wounded, Yerlikaya said.

News reports initially said that more than one suicide bomber was involved in the first explosion.

The governor said the police raid followed intelligence that the group could be planning an attack on an Alawi cultural association in the city. The Alawis are an offshoot of Shiite Islam and are the largest religious group in Turkey after Sunnis. Daesh regards Alawis as heretics.

Hours later, a man suspected of organising Daesh activities in Gaziantep blew himself up in an apartment as Turkish police were about to "neutralise" him, Yerlikaya said. The man was identified by the governor as Mehmet Kadir Cebael. The man's wife and two children were apprehended alive. TV footage showed the fifth floor of the building in which part of the wall was blown away.

The governor said Cebael was the "brain" behind the plan to attack the Alawi cultural association.

Turkey has been rocked by a series of deadly attacks over the past year, carried out by Daesh or Kurdish militants linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.