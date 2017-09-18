Syrian army and allies close in on Daesh in Deir Ezzor

A fighter from Deir Ezzor military council which fights under the Syrian Democratic Forces holds the council’s flag in the village of Abu Fas, Hasakeh province, Syria, September 9 (Reuters photo)

BEIRUT — Syrian troops seized a suburb of the eastern city of Deir Ezzor on Sunday, tightening the noose around the Daesh terror group, a Syrian military source said.

The army pushed into the city this month with the help of Russian air power and Iran-backed militias, breaking a Daesh siege of an enclave there that had lasted three years.

On Sunday, the Syrian army and allied forces captured Al Jafra district on the western bank of the Euphrates River, the military source said.

“They have no outlet except crossing the Euphrates towards the eastern bank and fleeing towards the desert, or [the towns] Al Bukamal and Al Mayadin,” the source told Reuters.

Moscow and Washington are backing separate offensives in the oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor bordering Iraq. Both have advanced from opposite sides of the Euphrates which bisects the province, Daesh’s last major foothold in Syria.

Russian- and US-backed offensives against Daesh have mostly stayed out of each other’s way, with the Euphrates often acting as the dividing line.

But the Pentagon accused Russia this week of bombing US-backed forces on the river’s eastern bank.

Russia’s defence ministry rejected the allegations on Sunday. Moscow had warned the United States well in advance of its operational plans and its jets only targeted Daesh militants, it said.

River escape

Russia’s RIA news agency cited an unnamed source as saying the Syrian army had cut Daesh’s main supply line in Deir Ezzor city.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces took Al Jafra near the city’s airbase overnight, though Daesh militants still hold nearly a third of the city.

Russian jets pounded movements across the river as Daesh fighters tried to escape in ferries, and many civilians, including families of the militants, had also tried to flee across the river in recent days, it said.

Separate air strikes by Russia and by the US-led coalition killed more than 34 people, including children, across Deir Ezzor province over the past day, the war monitor said.

Daesh controls much of the desert region around Deir Ezzor city, where its fighters are also under attack from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance.

With jets and special forces from the US-led coalition, the alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias is battling Daesh in the northern parts of Deir Ezzor province.

The SDF said it had taken 14 villages and farms, two towns and some factories on the eastern bank of the Euphrates since launching its assault last week.