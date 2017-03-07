You are here
Syrian army captures water station supplying Aleppo from Daesh
By Reuters - Mar 07,2017 - Last updated at Mar 07,2017
A Syrian child stands in a school that was partially damaged in an air strike on Tuesday, in the rebel-held town of Utaya, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus (AFP photo)
BEIRUT — The Syrian army and its allies have captured the main water pumping station that supplies Aleppo in a sweeping advance against Daesh that has brought them to the bank of the Euphrates, a group that monitors the conflict said on Tuesday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the army and allied forces made rapid gains east of Aleppo city, as Syrian and Russian planes pounded the rural areas.
They recaptured Al Khafsa area on the western bank of the Euphrates River, where the water treatment and pumping plants are located, after the extremist group withdrew the observatory said.
A Syrian military source had said earlier on Tuesday that the army had advanced to areas "very close" to both.
Aleppo's main water supply has been cut off for nearly two months, and the city's residents now rely mainly on ground wells or water purchased from private vendors.
A military media unit run by Hizbollah, a Lebanese ally which is fighting alongside President Bashar Al Assad's government forces, also quoted a military source as saying the army had advanced and regained Al Khafsa area.
