Trial of Sudan’s Bashir adjourned to October 6

By AFP - Sep 23,2020 - Last updated at Sep 23,2020

People cheer inside the courtroom during the trial of Sudan’s ousted president Omar Al Bashir along with 27 co-accused, over the 1989 military coup that brought Bashir to power, during a session at a courthouse in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday (AFP photo)

KHARTOUM — The trial of ousted Sudanese president Omar Al Bashir and others for a 1989 military coup was adjourned on Tuesday to October 6, the presiding judge said.

Proceedings have been repeatedly delayed, with Tuesday’s hearing the fifth since the trial opened in July.

The case involves a total of 28 defendants who stand accused of plotting the 1989 Islamist-backed military coup which brought Bashir to power.

“The next hearing will be held on October 6 to go through with the procedures,” Judge Essam El Din Mohamed told the hearing, which was broadcast on Sudan TV.

If convicted, Bashir and other co-accused — including former top officials — could face the death penalty.

In December, the former strongman was convicted of corruption and sentenced to two years in a correctional centre.

Bashir had ruled with an iron fist for 30 years until his overthrow on April 11, 2019 following unprecedented youth-led street demonstrations.

He is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges of genocide and crimes against humanity in the western region of Darfur.

The United Nations estimates 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict since 2003.

Sudan’s transitional government have agreed that Bashir would face the ICC.

However, in a peace deal with rebels last month, the government agreed to set up a special court for crimes in Darfur, and that Bashir should also stand trial before that.