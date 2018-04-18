You are here

Turkey's Erdogan declares early elections on June 24

Turkey's Erdogan declares early elections on June 24

By Reuters - Apr 18,2018 - Last updated at Apr 18,2018

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey April 10, 2018 (Reuters photo

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday elections will be held on June 24, more than a year earlier than planned, saying the country urgently needed to make the switch to an executive presidency.

Erdogan said he made the decision after speaking to the head of the nationalist MHP party, Devlet Bahceli, who a day earlier had floated the prospect of early polls.

The parliamentary and presidential polls had previously been slated for November 2019.

 

