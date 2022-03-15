Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank — ministry

By AFP - Mar 15,2022 - Last updated at Mar 15,2022

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Alaa Shaham during his funeral at the Qalandiya camp for Palestinian refugees, south of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, after he was killed by Israeli fire earlier in the morning at the camp (AFP photo)

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories — Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Israeli occupation forces killed a 16-year-old Palestinian in the northern city of Nablus, sources on both sides said. A Palestinian in his twenties was killed in Qalandiya outside Jerusalem, the health ministry said.

Nader Haitham Rayan, 16, died in Balata camp near Nablus after being hit by bullets to the head, chest and hand, the ministry said. It did not give further details on the circumstances of his death.

The Palestinian health ministry said another three people were wounded in the exchange, one of them seriously.

The second death came in the town of Qalandiya on the northern outskirts of Jerusalem.

Alaa Shaham, in his twenties, was killed by a "live round to the head", the ministry said.

Israeli incursions into Palestinian-administered population centres in the West Bank to arrest wanted suspects frequently lead to clashes.

Qalandiya hosts the main checkpoint between occupied East Jerusalem and the northern West Bank.

Excluding occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank hosts some 475,000 Israelis who live in settlements regarded as illegal by the international community alongside more than 2.8 million Palestinians.