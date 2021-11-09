UAE top diplomat on first Syria visit in over a decade

A handout photo released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency on Tuesday, shows Syria’s President Bashar Assad (right) receiving the United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the capital Damascus (AFP photo)

DAMASCUS — The United Arab Emirates’ top diplomat met Syria’s President Bashar Al Assad in Damascus on Tuesday, state media said, in the first such visit by a top UAE official since Syria’s war began 10 years ago.

The visit is widely seen as a sign of regional efforts to end Assad’s diplomatic isolation as Syria grapples with a spiralling economic crisis caused by years of conflict and compounded by a spate of Western sanctions.

“President Assad received UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan” and an accompanying delegation, Syrian state news agency SANA said.

“They discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop cooperation in different sectors that are of common interest,” it added.

During the meeting, the foreign minister “underlined the UAE’s keenness on ensuring the security, stability and unity of Syria”, according to UAE state media.

He also expressed “support for all efforts made to end the Syrian crisis, consolidate stability in the country and meet the aspirations of the Syrian people”, the official WAM news agency said.

The meeting is the latest sign of warming ties between Syria and the UAE after the oil-rich Gulf state broke ties with Damascus in February 2012.

It severed relations as Syria’s repression of nationwide protests demanding regime change was escalating into a devastating war that has since left nearly half-a-million people dead.

Syria is backed by the Gulf state’s regional rival Iran, but in December 2018 the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus, suggesting an effort to bring the Syrian government back into the Arab fold.

The move was followed by the UAE’s calling in March this year for Syria to return to the Arab League — having been a key backer of its suspension in November 2011.

‘Arab fold’

Egypt, home of the pan-Arab body, said on Tuesday that relations should eventually be restored with Syria but that Damascus needed to first address concerns such as the humanitarian effects of the war.

“We believe that there necessarily has to be a time when Syria is reintegrated into the Arab fold. But this is in conjunction with policies that the Syrian government will demonstrate,” Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on a visit to Washington.

Addressing the Woodrow Wilson International Centre for Scholars, Shoukry said that Syria needed to “show greater moderation in how it regains the trust of both the region and in its own internal dynamics”.

Damascus is struggling to secure international aid, namely from oil-rich Arab regional neighbours that supported the opposition in the early days of the war.

Last month, the UAE’s economy ministry said it agreed with Syria on “future plans to enhance economic cooperation and explore new sectors”.

A ministry statement said the UAE was Syria’s most prominent global trade partner, with a 14 per cent share in Syria’s foreign trade.

Also last month, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the de facto ruler of the UAE — discussed developments in Syria with Assad in a rare telephone call.

It was the second call between the two leaders since an initial telephone conversation in March last year, during which they discussed the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the war-torn nation.

The UAE foreign minister is expected to meet his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear if other Arab countries, several of which Assad accused of once supporting rebels, will follow the Gulf nation on Syria ties.

The UAE is one of the six Gulf Cooperation Council member states that took a tough stance on Damascus in 2012 and eventually recognised an opposition umbrella group as the representative of Syria.

Some regional powers see warming up to Damascus as a way of luring Syria away from the exclusive regional influence of Iran — a staunch supporter of Assad’s government that has expanded its military footprint in Syria throughout the course of the conflict.