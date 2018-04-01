UN chief calls for independent investigation into Gaza deaths

Relatives of Jihad Zoheir Abu Jamous, who was killed after Israel's intervention during the demonstration held for Palestine's ‘Land Day’, mourn during his funeral ceremony in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Saturday (Anadolu photo)

UNITED NATIONS, United States — UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for an "independent and transparent investigation" after 16 Palestinian protesters were killed and hundreds more wounded during clashes with Israeli occupation forces, a spokesman said.

His call came as the UN Security Council heard fears of a further escalation in the situation in the Gaza Strip during emergency talks.

"The secretary general calls for an independent and transparent investigation into these incidents," said a statement by Guterres' deputy spokesman Farhan Haq, which also reaffirmed "the readiness" of the world body to revitalise peace efforts.

Haq added that Guterres "also appeals to those concerned to refrain from any act that could lead to further casualties and in particular any measures that could place civilians in harm's way".

Kuwait requested an emergency meeting to discuss the unraveling situation in Gaza, which saw the conflict's deadliest single day since the 2014 Gaza war.

"There is fear that the situation might deteriorate in the coming days," said assistant UN secretary general for political affairs, Taye-Brook Zerihoun, urging maximum restraint.

Britain and the United States expressed regret that the timing of the meeting — the first night of Passover — meant Israeli officials could not attend. Leading ambassadors sent deputies in their place.

"It's vital that this council be balanced in its approach," a US diplomat told the meeting. "We should have found an arrangement for all parties to participate tonight," he added.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life today," the diplomat added. "Bad actors who use protests as a cover to incite violence endanger innocent lives."

"The risk of escalation is very real," the French representative said. "There is the possibility of a new conflict in the Gaza Strip."