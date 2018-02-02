US says Syria may be developing new types of chemical weapons

Syrians inspect the damage in a residential building hit in air strikes by regime forces on Arbin, in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, on Thursday (AFP photo)

WASHINGTON — The Syrian government may be developing new types of chemical weapons, and US President Donald Trump is prepared to again order military action against Syrian leader Bashar Assad’s forces if necessary to deter chemical attacks, senior US officials said on Thursday.

Assad’s government is believed to have kept part of its chemical weapons stockpile despite a US-Russian deal under which Damascus was supposed to have handed over all those weapons for destruction in 2014, the officials said.

Assad’s forces have continued occasional use of chemical weapons in smaller amounts since a deadly attack last April that drew a US missile strike on a Syrian airbase, the officials told reporters in a briefing.

Characteristics of some of those recent attacks suggest that Syria may be developing new weapons and methods for delivering poison chemicals, possibly to make it harder to trace their origin, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. But they declined to provide specifics.

A deadly sarin attack on a rebel-held area in April prompted Trump to order a missile strike last year on the Shayrat Airbase, from which the Syrian operation is said to have been launched.

“We reserve the right to use military force to prevent or deter the use of chemical weapons,” one official said, while declining to specify how serious a chemical attack would have to be to draw a fresh US military response.

If the international community does not act quickly to step up pressure on Assad, Syria’s chemical weapons could spread beyond Syria and possibly even “to US shores”, a second official said.

“It will spread if we don’t do something,” the official warned.

The officials reiterated US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s recent accusation that Russia, Assad’s ally in Syria’s multisided civil war, bears some responsibility for failing to enforce the chemical weapons ban.

Russia has denied any complicity, and the Syrian government has said it has not carried out any of the attacks.

Most recently, Western officials have cast suspicion on the Syrian government for a chlorine gas attack on a rebel-held enclave east of Damascus last week that sickened at least 13 people.

The US officials also said Daesh militants have used chemical weapons such as sulfur mustard and chlorine and have employed improvised explosive devices to deliver the chemicals.